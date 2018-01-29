Five percent less potato acres planted in 2017

The USDA has released 2017 data on Idaho crops. Farmers planted 310,000 acres of potatoes in Idaho, down 5 percent from 2016. Production was 131 million hundredweight, down 6 percent from the previous year. Yield was estimated at 425 hundredweight per acre, down 5 hundredweight compared to 2016.

"The amount of acres planted goes up and down every year," said Vince Matthews, the USDA agricultural statistician for Idaho. "It's mainly in response to what the growers think the price will be."

Matthews explained that other things affecting the acres planted included crop rotation plans and the projected price of other crops.

"If some other crop looks more profitable, a grower might plant more of that crop and less potatoes that year," Matthews said.

There are events that can affect the acres planted, like weather events that delay planting or dramatic market fluctuations, but Matthews said none of those happened at the beginning of the 2017 potato season. "The 5 percent drop was just a normal variation for Idaho." To demonstrate his point, Matthews reviewed the acres planted for every year since 2008.

YEAR acres planted in Idaho

2008 305,000

2009 320,000

2010 295,000

2011 320,000

2012 345,000

2013 317,000

2014 321,000

2015 323,000

2016 325,000

2017 310,000

Idaho retains its status as the nation's biggest potato producer. Approximately a third of the US potato crop comes from Idaho. In 2016, 79.1 percent of Idaho's potato acreage was planted with Russet varieties; in 2017, a nearly-identical 78.9 percent was sown with Russets.

In addition to potatoes, Idaho ranked first in the nation in 2015-16 in the production of Austrian winter peas, barley, and peppermint oil. It ranked second for sugar beets, wrinkled seed peas and alfalfa. Idaho was also the largest producer of commercial trout.

Matthews pointed out that Feb. 2 is the postmark deadline for Idaho farmers and ranchers to respond to the 2017 Census of Agriculture.

Respondents can also send in their census information online at www.agcounts.usda.gov, which now offers new timesaving features for users.