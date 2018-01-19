Flood Action Stages Established for Blackfoot and Snake Rivers

Because of high-water levels last year, flood action levels have been established for Blackfoot-area river gauges for the first time.

The National Weather Service has established action stage and minor flood stage levels for ten river gauges on the Snake and Blackfoot Rivers. It has also modified the action stage level for the Snake River at Heise. Setting the new stage levels is the result of a multi-agency effort between the weather service, the Shoshone-Bannock Department of Public Safety, and the emergency management offices of Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Jefferson, Madison, Minidoka and Power counties.

Before the local floods in 1997, the only flood action level along any regional river was for the Snake River at Heise. A flood action stage is a warning level that indicates that flooding may be on its way. Establishing action stages allows emergency management agencies to prepare for flooding with better advanced warning. Since 1997, new river gauges have been installed; until last year, however, action levels could not be determined for many gauges.

Last year's record snowpack created near-flood conditions along the Snake and Blackfoot Rivers. Some locations along the Snake also saw minor flooding. As a result of these unique conditions, the weather service, Shoshone-Bannock Public Safety and the county emergency management teams worked together to collect early-warning flood data on the region's rivers.

In the Blackfoot area, flood action stages have been determined for the first time for the river gauge on the Snake near Tilden Bridge and for the Blackfoot River gauges at the mouth of Wolverine Canyon and above the confluence of the river with the Snake.

Vernon Preston is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the weather service office in Pocatello, in charge of issuing flood warnings for the region. He remarked that last year's high-water levels were the first opportunity since 1997 to establish flood action levels. He commended Scott Reese of the Bingham County Office of Emergency Management and Wes Jones of the Shoshone-Bannock Department of Public Safety for their help and involvement in the multi-agency effort to gather river data last year.

"It's been a great opportunity for the National Weather Service to work with the county emergency managers to improve our river data," Preston said.