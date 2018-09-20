Flu shots now available.

The deadly 2018-17 flu season just ended in May, but the new flu season is about to start. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recommends that people should get their flu shot before this year's influenza starts to make its rounds, the sooner the better.

In central and north Bingham County, the following pharmacies are now offering walk-in flu shots:

- Walgreen's, 960 W. Bridge Street, Blackfoot

- Walmart, 565 Jensen Grove Drive, Blackfoot

- Ridley's. 1295 Parkway Drive, Blackfoot

- Broulim's, 570 S. State Street, Shelley

Read the entire story in the Thursday edition of the Morning News.