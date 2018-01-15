Folk trio Crofts, Palmer, Murdock entertains last Saturday at BPAC

It was a toe-tapping, hand-clapping good time at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center as the folk and country music duo of Vince Crofts and Mindi Reid Palmer took the stage with their special guest, Shelby Murdock.

Crofts and Palmer have been performing together since 2005 and it shows. Their performance is filled with easy interaction and a wide variety of cowboy, country and folk music, from Australia as well as from the West.

Palmer has a smooth alto voice that is easy to hear. She pairs her singing with yodeling as she plays on her bass. Crofts joins her on guitar, mandolin or fiddle as well as vocals. Fiddler Shelby Murdock was their special guest. She played the fiddle, mandolin and sang with them.

“I had a lot of music to learn,” Murdock said. “I was familiar with the music; I had to work to keep it all straight.”

Joining the trio for a rousing fiddle piece were Grace Christensen and Gracie Packer. (Grace is a niece of Murdock; Gracie is a great-niece of Crofts.) Palmer accompanied the four fiddlers on her bass.

This Backstage Event was almost sold out.