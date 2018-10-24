Football is a family affair at Snake River

At Snake River High School, football is becoming a family affair. It started with Tom Harrison back in 1988, when he was named the head football coach. In fourteen years at the helm, the Panthers won eight state championships. Now that Tom's son Jeb has taken over, he has incorporated even more family into the program as his wife, sister and two brothers in law are all active members. That doesn't include a handful of players with family ties to the program. Please read all about this growing coaching tree at Snake River High School in the Thursday edition of the Morning News.