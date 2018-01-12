Fort Hall Events Near Selling Out

Shows at the Fort Hall Event Center are selling out quickly. The Chicks With Hits concert on Jan. 27 is sold out; however, a limited number of room packages are still available, which include concert tickets as part of the package deal.

There are some tickets and room packages left for the Carlos Mencia concert on Feb. 3.

Less than a hundred tickets are left for the Aaron Lewis Songs and Stories Tour on March 30, but room packages which include Aaron Lewis tickets are still available.

Blue Oyster Cult is coming to Fort Hall on April 18. Tickets are not yet on sale.

Fort Hall Hotel marketing manager Andrea Todd said to go to shobangaming.com for information on purchasing tickets and room packages.