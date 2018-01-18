Fort Hall shows selling out quickly

Shows at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Resort are selling out quickly.

The Chicks With Hits (Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Boggus) concert on Jan. 27 is sold out.

The three artists have collected more than a dozen No. 1 country and western hits.

Clark was recently nominated for CMA (Country Music Association) Broadcast Personality of the Year 2017 for her Country Gold radio show on Westwood One.

She reacted to the nomination, “My entire life, from the time I was 13, I wanted a CMA Award. I missed it by a thread a few times when I was recording for Mercury records and nominated for the Horizon award and female vocalist.

“It was heartbreaking (I’m not gonna lie). But this goes to show, you never know... thanks to the CMA and Westwood One for this nomination. You have no idea what it means to me. Congrats to all of the CMA nominees!”

There are some tickets and room packages still available for the Carlos Mencia show on Feb. 3. Mencia is a stand-up comedian who has appeared on “In Living Color,” “The Arsenio Hall Show,” “Moesha” and “An Evening at the Improv.”

