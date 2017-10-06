Founder of East Idaho Cold Cases located missing Pocatello man

Crystal Douglas, founder of East Idaho Cold Cases, Inc, said she was the person who located the body of Edward Girrard on Thursday.

Girrard, 82, was found around 5 p.m. Thursday in his overturned pickup truck at the bottom of a ravine off West Tyhee Road northwest of Chubbuck.

He was reported missing last Saturday after his family said he failed to show up to a picnic at FMC Park.

Douglas has released the following statement about how she found Girrard's body and truck:

Dear East Idaho,

As many of you know, the body of missing man Edward Girrard, 82, was recovered last night off of Swanson Loop Road near Pocatello. Along with his family and many community members, EICC, Inc. has been spreading awareness of his missing status since his disappearance on 09/30/17, after he missing a gathering at FMC Park the same afternoon.

Yesterday morning, Lynn Porter (Semper Vigilant) and I met with different Shoshone-Bannock Tribal employees to obtain large maps of the reservation from their GIS Analyst and to gain an understanding of legal secondary road travel throughout the reservation. Thank you to Hall Waybill, Wes Jones, and Aaron Bronco for their expertise and assistance, and to the Tribal Land Use Office for granting our trespass permits.

At lunchtime, Lynn and I met with 3 members of Mr. Girrard’s family, a Pocatello PD Detective, and the Commender of Bannock County Search of Rescue. Together, we got to know Ed from his family’s standpoint: his habits, usual driving routes, and other helpful information. We brainstormed ideas and new searches, with focus on secondary, less-traveled roads, including exiting our vehicles to overlook areas not seen from the road. Each person left the meeting with a list of things to do and places to contact. Bannock SAR began looking up Mink Creek, an area Ed had visit many times. Pocatello PD had been gathering data from Ed’s retail stops that morning to establish timelines, videos, eyewitness sighting and directions of travel. Please keep in mind this case was difficult, nobody knew where to start looking for Ed; he had no cell phone or bank activity.

Approx. 5:00 p.m. on October 5, 2017, I entered the Fort Hall reservation with a relative; intent on searching roads I believed a priority. As I drove Swanson Loop, I chose a random spot to get out and start looking, armed with only a jacket, binoculars, and a lot of hope. I don’t why I parked there, I just did. Directly beneath me, down the steep include, I spotted what looked like an overturned vehicle. Upon hiking down for closer inspection, I knew it was Ed. Police were called.

I want to say thank you to all of the first responders and law enforcement that arrived on scene, as well as the Coroner’s Office and funeral home. The family arrived after they were alerted to scanner traffic. We were talking at that very moment of notifying them when they drove around the corner, as if on cue. First responders explained to family what was happening, what they would do to get the truck out, and reassure them Ed’s body would be treated with the utmost care until they could get him and the truck up the hill.

Thank you to the media for picking up Ed’s story to keep his truck and face visible and in the public awareness.

In closing, I want to thank every one of you for your support in our mission to raise awareness to raise awareness and advocate for families of the missing and murdered in Idaho. As I’ve said before, no one agency can do it alone. Let’s continue to work together on behalf of the victims. I’m proud to be an Idahoan today!.

Sincerely,

Crystal Douglas

Founder, East Idaho Cold Cases, Inc.