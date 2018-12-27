Four finalists named for Shelley superintendent position

After their December school board meeting, Shelley trustees named four finalists in their search for a new superintendent.

Three Idaho candidates who are currently superintendents in the area and one superintendent from Montana have been named finalists. Twelve people had applied for this position.

The finalists are Jane Ward, the current superintendent of the Aberdeen School District; Gary Weitz, the current superintendent of the Dodson, Montana, school district; Joel Wilson, the current superintendent of the Butte School District; and Chad Williams, the current superintendent of the Ririe School District.

