Free STD testing

In honor of the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day on December 1, the Southeastern Idaho Public Health district is offering free testing for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C.

The testing is free and available during the entire month of December at any of the eight Southeastern Idaho Public Heath offices. The offices closest to Bingham County are located in Blackfoot, Pocatello, Arco and American Falls.

Anyone who comes in for testing will be entered into a drawing for a free iPad.

For information or to schedule a testing appointment, call the local public health office. In Blackfoot, the number to call is (208) 785-2160. In Pocatello, (208) 233-9080. In American Falls, (208) 226-5096. In Arco, (208) 527-3463.