Friday Football Scores for Bingham County

Here are the Bingham County Football scores from Friday night, August 31, 2018: Firth 12, Soda Springs 6; Star Valley 42, Blackfoot 7; Rigby 36, Shelley 12; Declo 22, Aberdeen 14; Sugar-Salem 67, Snake River 0.

For stories please read the Saturday edition of the Morning News. Some of the results, (Blackfoot, Snake River and Aberdeen did not have results in by press deadline and those recaps will appear in Monday's edition of the Morning News.