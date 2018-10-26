Friday Night Lights with Fred Davis

The first week of the Idaho State playoffs are set to get underway and there are three local teams, Blackfoot, Aberdeen and Firth set to take part beginning on Friday night. Be sure to read our synopsis of what each team must do to advance on in the playoffs as we try to predict the winner of each of our three games. Blackfoot travels to Middleton, Aberdeen hosts West Jefferson and Firth is on the road to West Side. Be sure to read all about it in the Friday edition of the Morning News.