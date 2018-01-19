Friends and updates part at Ag Expo

The 50th annual Idaho Potato Conference and 39th annual Ag Expo concluded on Thursday. It was a time of renewing friendships and examining new products.

"I try to get down here each year," agriculture banker Morgan Christensen in Shelley said. "It's good to see the updates in the machinery, fungi and pesticides. It's good information for farmers during their off season."

Bingham and Bannock County Extension Education Reed Findlay said, "I work with the Spanish classes (offered by the University of Idaho Extension). Everyone has a good time—in the classes and viewing the machinery in Holt Arena. In class, we mostly go over the process of raising crops."

Bart Brown with Key Bank said it was a good time to meet, greet and see friends and customers.

One of the vendors in the conference was Waive Stager of Sprinkler Head Rebuilders. The company is located in Buhl.

Founded in 1981 by her husband and father-in-law, the company fixes sprinkler heads. Rebuilders is still in the family, as Waive continues to run the business after her husband and father-in-law died.

"I have five employees who have a good knowledge base," she said. "They have been employed with me from four to 12 years. It normally takes a week or two to repair a sprinkler head, depending what needs to be repaired."

Farmers can send their sprinkler heads that need to be repaired to Rebuilders via UPS, Fed Express, Gopher and/or the United States Post Office. To find the drop off locations across eastern Idaho, contact Rebuilders by calling (800) 296-6633.

