Fundraiser planned for Hodges-Burnside family

A barbecue and raffle fundraiser is planned for the family of Mike Hodges-Burnside begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, at Airport Park in Blackfoot. Hodges-Burnside died of colon cancer in July, the day before his 38th birthday.

The barbecue costs $5 per person and includes hamburger or hot dog, a bag of chips, bottle of water and a cooke. It is served from 4-7 p.m. or if the food runs out."I've been working on this fundraiser for two weeks," Hodges-Burnside's aunt Dixie Bundy said.

"We were planning the fundraiser to help with his cancer bills. He died from a rare form of genetic colon cancer. His uncle, my brother, died from the same form of cancer two years ago."

She added, "Now the funds will go to help with funeral expenses and to help finish the remodel on a home for his wife and kids." The contact number for donations or to buy tickets is (208) 220-0724 (Dixie Bundy).

