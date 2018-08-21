Fundraiser for to say 'thanks' to Primary Children's Hospital

Because of the care 5-year-old Rigin Page received at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, his parents, Dennis and Brittany Page, want to give back. The couple is asking the community for their help. Three fundraisers are scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 25.

"All the proceeds of the raffle will go to Primary Children's Hospital," Dennis Page said. "There is prize money for the Poker Run; anything over that will go to the Primary Children's Hospital."

"Eight hours after Rigin was born, he was jetted to Primary Children's Hospital," his father said. "It took five-and-one-half weeks to diagnose him with Kleefstra Syndrome. When compared to Kleefstra Syndrome, a person with Down's Syndrome would be classified as mild to moderate."

—The Descendents Riding Club is sponsoring a Poker Run that begins at the Hitching Post Bar, 326 W. Bridge in Blackfoot. Registration opens at 10 a.m.; the 102-mile ride starts at 11 a.m.

—The Page family is sponsoring a raffle of donated items. Contact Brittany Page at (208) 604-4134 or Dennis Page at (208) 604-6271 for more information.

—A chili/potato cook-off will take place at the Elks Lodge beginning at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $6 per person for adults or $10 for each couple. Children 12 and under cost $4.

Activities will continue until midnight with raffles/prizes, music, a live DJ and more.

"We have a great community," Page said. "This is just the right thing to do. Please help us give back, they gave us our son."

