GemSource Jewelers to give away pendant

Darlene Larson, a Graduate Gemologist, owns GemSource Jewelers. To get the business' name into the public eye, Larson is giving away a diamond pendant. The pendant is valued at $1,500. It is 14kt yellow gold and smaller stones set in an illusion pattern.

For a chance to win this pendant, go to the GemSource Jewelers' Facebook page. To enter this contest, make sure the setting is public. People can submit their name once each day through Dec. 14. The drawing will take place Dec. 17.

