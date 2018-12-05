GemSource Jewelers to give away pendant

This is the diamond pendant that will be given away on Dec. 17 from GemSource Jewelers. To enter the drawing, go to the GemSource Jewelers Facebook page. Darlene Larson is a Graduate Gemologist who owns GemSource Jewelers in Blackfoot. To get the business' name more widely known, people can submit their name once a day for the chance to win a diamond pendant. To enter the drawing, go to the GemSource Jewelers Facebook page.
Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Darlene Larson, a Graduate Gemologist, owns GemSource Jewelers. To get the business' name into the public eye, Larson is giving away a diamond pendant. The pendant is valued at $1,500. It is 14kt yellow gold and smaller stones set in an illusion pattern.
For a chance to win this pendant, go to the GemSource Jewelers' Facebook page. To enter this contest, make sure the setting is public. People can submit their name once each day through Dec. 14. The drawing will take place Dec. 17.
