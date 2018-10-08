Ghoulish fun at American Federal in Blackfoot

Washington Federal is ready for Halloween and wants to scare up children and their families to come into the bank for a free photo. The bank staff has shrouded their financial haunts with ghostly decorations, including trees made from dead issues of the Morning News. Waiting to greet kids are the bank staff including, from left are Lori Bingham, Stacey Martin, manager; Patty Ojeda and Jeanette Mosbrucker. Everyone is invited to visit to have their picture taken. Washington Federal is located at 280 W. Judicial St. in Blackfoot. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Friday.