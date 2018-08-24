Goal reached before Kindergarten

Seventeen months ago, Katie Christensen of Shelley and her son, Greyson, started the adventure of reading 1,000 books before he entered kindergarten.

On Tuesday, he read book number 1,000; on Wednesday, he started kindergarten.

The "1,000 Books before Kindergarten program" has been in the North Bingham County District Library in Shelley for two years.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is open; the program is free of charge.

For more information, call the North Bingham County District Library at (208) 357-7801 or visit the website at northbingham.lili.org.

To read the full story, see it in the Saturday, Aug. 25, edition of the Morning News.