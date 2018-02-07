Golf course opens early

The Blackfoot Golf Course opened on Wednesday for the first time in 2018. Despite breezy weather, gray skies and the threat of drizzle, the year's first customers began arriving shortly after 10 a.m.

Brothers Steve and Christopher Bynum were the first golfers of the year. Steve teed off on with a hit that sent his ball fast and low, straight down the first fairway. This is the second year in a row that Steve Bynum has been the first golfer on the course.

Wednesday's opening was the second earliest in the course's 61-year history. In comparison, snow shut down golfing before Thanksgiving in 2016 and the course stayed closed for over 110 days. It did not reopen until mid-March.

"As a golf course, we're at the mercy of the weather," said Mike Dayley, the resident golf pro. "Of course, this year looks to be exceptional so far. We groomed the cross-country ski trail in December and that only lasted two weeks."

Improvements are in the works at the golf course. The United States Golf Association inspected the facility last year. They recommended shortening the course for women and seniors. Consequently, the womens' and seniors' tee boxes were moved up on a trial basis last season.

The feedback on the move was favorable. As a result, the golf course recommended that the tee box relocation be made a permanent feature.

To help pay for the work, the Blackfoot City Council approved fee increases on Tuesday evening. To play a round of 18 holes will increase by $0.50 and nine holes will go up by $0.25. Cart rental will go up $0.50 for 18 holes and $0.25 for nine holes. This is updated information from what the Morning News reported on Friday, Feb. 2. A complete list of new prices is available at the golf course shop.

Nine tee boxes will be rebuilt this year for a cost of approximately $15,000. The money will come from the capital fund and the new fees will be used to replenish the amount spent. When the fund is restored, the last nine tee boxes will be finished one to two years from now.

The City Council also gave its approval to allow Dayley to sub-lease the cafe at the clubhouse to his assistant, Chris Smith.