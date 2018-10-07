Grace Christensen earns DYW of Idaho title

Grace Christensen, the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2019, stands with Rachel Forest, the DYW of Idaho for 2018. The state DYW program was in Idaho Falls over the weekend. Thirty-six young ladies from across Idaho competed. For her talent, Grace Christensen played a hand-clapping, energetic compilation of fiddle pieces. She won the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2019 title on Saturday night in Idaho Falls. Grace Christensen, the newly named Distinguished Young Woman of 2019, greets friends on Saturday evening. Grace Christensen, Distinguished Young Woman of 2019, stands between her parents, Sherelle and David Christensen on Saturday night. She will represent Idaho in the national program in Mobile, Alabama, in June 2019.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Sunday, October 7, 2018
Idaho Falls, ID

Grace Christensen, Distinguished Young Woman of Firth/Shelley, won the DYW of Idaho title on Saturday night at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. She will represent Idaho at the National DYW contest in June 2019 in Mobile, Alabama.
Besides the title, Christensen was the overall talent winner. For her talent, she performed a high-energy, hand-clapping, toe-tapping rendition of complicated fiddle tunes in a piece entitled “Compilation.” She looked like she enjoyed playing the piece as much as the audience enjoyed hearing it.
