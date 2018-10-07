Grace Christensen earns DYW of Idaho title

Grace Christensen, Distinguished Young Woman of Firth/Shelley, won the DYW of Idaho title on Saturday night at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. She will represent Idaho at the National DYW contest in June 2019 in Mobile, Alabama.

Besides the title, Christensen was the overall talent winner. For her talent, she performed a high-energy, hand-clapping, toe-tapping rendition of complicated fiddle tunes in a piece entitled “Compilation.” She looked like she enjoyed playing the piece as much as the audience enjoyed hearing it.

To read the complete story, see it in the print edition of the Morning News.