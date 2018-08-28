Grand Carousel animals move onto Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds

Omar Herrera, who works with Butler Amusements, carries the hare from the back of the truck on Tuesday. It will be placed on the Grand Carousel on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. 'Each animal weighs between 75-80 pounds,' Herrera said. 'There are 60 carousel animals—50 horses and 10 other animals including a chicken, zebra, rooster, swine, ostrich, kitty cat and elk on the carousel. The animals are put on the carousel in a specific order. The largest animals go onto the outside of the ride.' The fair begins on Friday, Aug. 31, in Blackfoot.