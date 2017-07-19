Great stories at Jensen Grove

Aubrey Field enjoys her 'surprise' book during the Blackfoot Library story time at Jensen Grove on Wednesday. Ella Whitworth enjoys this hamburger book during the Blackfoot Library story time at Jensen Grove on Wednesday. Blackfoot Librarian Brenda Wilcox reads the book, "The Long-Nosed Pig," during the Blackfoot Library story time at Jensen Grove on Wednesday.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Wednesday was the last Story Time at Jensen Grove for the Blackfoot LIbrary. Fifty children, their parents and grandparents gathered around Blackfoot Librarian Brenda Wilcox to hear fantastical books.
"Some books have pictures; some have words and some have pictures and words," Wilcox said. "My favorite books are books with surprises and these books have wonderful surprises," she said.
