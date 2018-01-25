Greg Eichelberger reviews '12 Strong'

Remember those halcyon day before Sept. 11, 2001? Do you recall when security was light, people were not suspicious and a trip on an airplane was a carefree and pleasurable experience? Well, many filmmakers do seem not to, what with many recent productions taking place AFTER that watershed year (namely, "Patriot's Day," "Lone Survivor," "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi," "The 33," "Only the Brave" and "Deepwater Horizon," among others).

Now, from director Nicolai Fuglsig in his feature film debut, comes the newly-declassified story of a group of American special force soldiers who aided the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan immediately following the terrorist attacks on 9/11. With only 12 men — on horseback much of the time to boot — in this corps, they are hard-pressed to use their wits and the army's technology to guide smart bombs towards Taliban forces from high-flying aircraft.

Led by Capt. Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth, "Thor: Ragnarok," the Marvel "Avenger" franchise), the platoon must also deal with a dirt poor populace switching sides on a dime, having their supplies pilfered and trying to patch together a weak coalition where local and regional warlords who are in as much conflict with one another as they are with the violent battles with the radical Islamic Taliban.

It's now up to the oft-rebellious Hemsworth (who debates his superior officers, Rob Riggle and William Fichtner), therefore to cobble these groups together all the while attempting to aid the stubborn leader of the faction he has been assigned to, Gen. (in a VERY general term) Dostrum (Navid Negahban, "Price For Freedom"), who's assumed pride leads him to go against the American's advice (and orders) time and again. Meanwhile, the focus is turned to several other members of the company, including Sgt. Hal Spencer (Michael Shannon, "The Shape Of Water"), a longtime veteran who injures his back after falling from a horse, and Cpl. Sam Diller (Michael Pena, "CHiPS" and a voiceover in "The LEGO Ninjajo Movie") trying to set up a satellite connection, among other critical jobs. The other nine special force members are pretty much on their own.

I will not spoil anything, needless to write, though, the Northern Alliance drives on a key city controlled by the enemy, which in the film is made out to be huge objective and seeks to keep the country (invaded many times by armies of Genghis Khan, Alexander the Great, the Moslems, British, Russians and Americans over the years) from becoming an "armed terrorist camp." One can easily Google this story, as well, and see that the real stunner is the number of U.S. casualties incurred in this operation.

Hemsworth, doing his best to hold his Yankee accent, is appropriately heroic and holds his own (in a limited capacity), while Oscar nominee Shannon and the others do a good job with the sometimes cliched script, and there are a few very convincing sequences of riding into battle with groups of horsemen facing down Taliban machine guns, tanks, rocket-propelled grenades and other armored weapons, reminiscent of Polish troops charging the Nazis in 1939 ...

There are some uneasy moments, however, knowing the history of this war and what took place afterwards, yet it's still a powerful war drama from Alcon Entertainment, Black Label Media and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, based on the book best-selling book "Horse Soldiers," it is an interesting story of heroism based on true events, yet at times becomes a standard movie of this genre.

Still, I question the consensus of our favorite film critique site's aggregated score of 54 percent for this picture while the audience grades it 72 percent positive. Look, I am not advocating here that reviewers are not entitled to their own opinions, that's fundamentally understood, however, when films like "Jumanji (the REMAKE of a better 1994 movie), a very mediocre "Star Wars" installment AND a picture in which 24-year old Armie Hammer seduces a teenage boy (which is also nominated for Best Picture, among other awards) are all ranked in the 80s or 90s. Maybe I've lived— or at least have been writing film reviews — far too long.

Grade: C+