Greg Eichelberger reviews 'The Disaster Artist'

No other working actor has been as intent on turning his celebrity into an art project as James Franco. Which is why he’s probably one of the only actor-directors alive who could pull off the challenge of making a movie about the making of the modern cult classic, “The Room” (known to its many fans as the greatest bad movie of all time, maybe no one saw Tim Burton's 1994 classic, "Ed Wood," an homage to one of the worst directors of all-time), while also playing the movie’s eccentric creator and star, Tommy Wiseau.

The result, “The Disaster Artist” may soon join “Ed Wood” in the ranks of great films about terrible movies.

Producer Seth Rogen has said, “There were scenes where (he was) playing Tommy directing a movie as Tommy directing a movie as Tommy. That was when we were like, "This is weird, man.”

To understand (or to appreciate) this effort, one has to know a little bit about "The Room," an amazingly inept 2003 picture which is plotless and pointless and is an overwrought tale of human relationships with unimaginably clunky dialogue written by, directed by, produced by, and starring Wiseau, an affable man with the long hair (he actually looks like Tiny Tim after a good beating) with a vaguely Eastern European accent.

Wiseau is also, somehow, rich and managed to self-finance The Room’s $6 million budget. After a comically chaotic shoot, he distributed it to two theaters in Los Angeles in 2003, where it made $1,800 during its two-week theatrical run. Evidently, he kept it there for two weeks for Academy Award consideration (yep, that what he said with a straight face).

Then something miraculous happened: Audiences began demanding a chance to see it in theaters. Midnight screenings became events on par with The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Rogen, Paul Rudd and Kristen Bell were vocal advocates. People started doing live readings, and adding choreography. It turned a profit.

But you don’t have to have seen “The Room” to appreciate Franco’s making-of movie-within-a-movie, which is at its heart a tribute to those who dream so big and fail so spectacularly that they actually triumph.

Another filmmaker might have turned the story ironic, or come from a place of ridicule, but Franco is an experimentalist.

His movie, based on a book by Wiseau’s best friend and co-star Greg Sestero, holds nothing but love, if one can believe.

“The Room” is so beloved, in fact, that it’s hard think of a celebrity who didn’t clear his or her schedule to pop up in “The Disaster Artist.” J.J. Abrams, Adam Scott and Kevin Smith appear as documentary-style talking heads attesting to the movie’s significance.

Dave Franco (“The Lego Ninjago Movie” is perfectly cast as Sestero. Ari Graynor (“The Guilt Trip,” another Rgen expereince) has a wonderful turn as Tommy’s slutty movie love interest, Lisa, of “You’re tearing me apart, Lisa!” fame, while Jacki Weaver shows up as Carolyn Minnott, the actress who has that line about breast cancer.

A subplot, by the way, which is never mentioned again.

Rogen (a voiceover in “Sausage Party”), who is also a producer, plays a beleaguered script supervisor dealing with a leading man who can’t remember any of his lines or his marks.

The entire project is imbued with that affection. “We love ‘The Room!’” Rogen said. “I’ve seen it more than I’ve seen, like, ‘Network.’”

And that’s what we talked most about while we were putting this movie together: Why do we love “The Room?” What’s great about this movie? At the end of the day it was the earnestness of a guy who put himself out there, who made the thing. And made a great thing.”

This is what Burton said about “Ed Wood,” how much he loved making films, no matter horrible.

Wiseau was in the audience, seeing the movie for the first time. Franco told the story, in Wiseau’s voice, of how Wiseau had wanted Johnny Depp to play him (there is a closing sequence in which Depp appears, as well).

When it became clear Franco had to do the part, however, Wiseau accepted it with a shrug: “Yeah, yeah, I’ve seen some of your work, James. You do some good things, some bad things.”

Franco clearly loves playing Wiseau, from his opening scene screaming “Stella!” in an acting class, to every amazing thing that comes out of Tommy’s mouth in that insane accent, usually sounding like he’s talking through a scuba mask and missing some basic element of grammar: “Bring football”; “Don’t look at rock crab”; “I want my own planet”; “Be my guest like ‘Beauty and Beast.’” There’s also an amazing early scene of him throwing a football like no other human has ever thrown a football before.

There are so many minutes devoted to building up Tommy and Greg’s friendship and establishing Tommy’s eccentricities that by the time they start shooting “The Room,” with a time-marker Day 1 of 40.

Still it’s hard to fault Franco for indulging in such juicy material. It’s so bad it’s good as critics are now reporting.

Grade: B