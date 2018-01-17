Greg Eichelberger reviews 'The Post'

For several months during the spring and summer of 1971, the main story was the theft and subsequent publication of a secret government assessment of three decades of involvement in Indo-China, or the Vietnam Conflict (i.e. War). Known as the "Pentagon Papers," they were taken from an office by Daniel Ellsberg, an American activist and former United States military analyst who, while employed by the RAND Corporation, precipitated a national political controversy in 1971 when he released the Papers to the New York Times and other newspapers. He is prompted to take this action — like Edward Snowden would do decades later — because the Secretary Of Defense tells reporters one thing and his staff the total opposite about the futile battle plan.

"The Post," Steven Spielberg's newest true-to-life historical production (following "Munich," "Lincoln," "Captain Phillips," and "Bridge Of Spies") features the plot line of the Washington Post's involvement in the story, NOT the Times. Evidently, the WP was a little, local publication and not even in the same league as some of the larger papers. Plus, since it's led by a woman (gasp!), Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep, the upcoming "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!"), who inherited the entity after her husband died. She is appropriately genteel, meek and mild, allowing politicians, businessmen and even employees (especially her gruff managing editor, Ben Bradlee, Tom Hanks, "Inferno") to literally walk all over her.

Bradlee, a close friend of John F. Kennedy, finds out that the NYT is publishing the series and is left on the outside, again, but the Richard M.Nixon administration gets a federal court to issue an injunction against the rival paper. Now back in the game, one of the editors, Ben Bagdikian (Bob Odinkirk, "Better Call Saul" TV series), discovers where Ellsberg (Matthew Rhys, "Mr. Calzaghe") is, locates him and gets a large section of the Vietnam report. With this information in hand — and the Times on the sidelines because of the injunction — Bradlee urges Graham to publish. She is reluctant, however, because of her gender and nature and the fact her advisors (both political and financial) tell her NOT to get the paper involved because of the Nixon opposition as well as input from many of the investors, who are getting nervous with the contentious atmosphere.

Even her friend, former Secretary of Defense under Kennedy AND Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara (Bob Greenwood, "Gold") warns her that the current President will do ANYTHING to stop her and her paper. This brought more home than perhaps the director intended as past chief executives Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon were all part of this completely unnecessary war in which more than 50,000 American soldiers were lost. It's RMN, though, that gets the most criticism and abuse and it was his administration — ironically — that ended the conflict a few years later.

McNamara acknowledges leaders from his party were in on it, but then intones, "But Nixon is the WORST!" There's no equivocality here, friends and certainly the parallels between the White House of 1971 and the one today is joined at the hip and even the term "collusion," (which I first heard as a baseball bargaining word) is used. Huh? This even overshadows the director's heavy-handed feminist dogma by expressing just how horrible life was for women in the 1970s.

This critic is used to Hollywood jumping all over conservatives, especially in political-themed pictures (and YOU thought these directors would not have Dick Nixon to kick around, any more). Since Nixon WAS in the White House at the time, though, he IS a fair target (just tiresome at times).

Anyway, the Post eventually publishes, so the administration takes both newspapers to the Supreme Court (to find out the result, just Google it). There is also a final shot — which takes place in 1972 — of a security guard discovering and unlocked door at the Watergate Hotel. So, is Spielberg planning a remake of "All the President's Men"?

There is a gentle laziness, however, in the overall look of the picture. Spielberg has always done fairly well with period details in 1970s or '60s productions. "Lincoln" was academic, but here, there are a few examples of his research department just not doing their jobs. In an early scene from 1966, movie posters from a 1968 film ("Planet Of the Apes") and a 1969 movie ("Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid") are clearly seen. Hey, I'm not a total stickler, but when there are items from the latter part of the decade in a sequence from '66, my spider sense twitches just a tad.

That takes nothing away from the cast as Streep—who has several amazing scenes— and Hanks are always on their A-game, while terrific support work is added by Greenwood (who is made up to look almost exactly like his character) and Odinkirk is at once clumsy and baboonish and another angry and passionate. Everyone else is recognizable, but not very memorable, while Janusz Kaminski's ("BGF," "Shindler's List," Saving Private Ryan") usually imaginative cinematography is muted with the mostly dulled interior sets.

Movie tries to join the other top level newspaper-themed pictures such as "Five-Star Final," "Zodiac," "All the President's Men," "Glass Ceiling"and "Spotlight," among others, but like an afternoon edition, it falls short of that goal.

Grade: C