Grill legislators at breakfast

A six-week long series of legislative breakfasts begins Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 a.m. at Homestead Restaurant, 1355 Parkway Drive in Blackfoot. Three state legislators that represent voters in the Blackfoot area will be available over real-time video to answer questions posed by the public. The legislators present will be Representatives Julie VanOrden and Neil A. Anderson, and State Senetor Steve Bair.

The breakfasts are being sponsored by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. The legislative breakfasts will meet every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. for the next six weeks.

"The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to host these legislative breakfasts every year so the public can interact with their district's legislators," said the chamber's Executive Director Julie Ann Goodrich. All members of the public are welcome to attend the breakfasts.

In previous years, attendance at the breakfast events ran between 20 to 45 people, including students from the Blackfoot High School "We the People" classes.

"We would like to see senior high school students attend and would welcome junior high school students too," said Goodrich.

The breakfasts will start with a 10 minute report by VanOrden on current affairs in the state government. After that, each member of the public in attendance will have the opportunity to ask a question of the three legislators.

The Joint Financial Appropriations Committee (JFAC) meets right after the legislative breakfasts. Because Anderson and Bair are members of JFAC, the breakfasts will conclude promptly just before 8 a.m. Because of this schedule, all questions and discussion will be moderated. Also, anyone with a question must bring it in writing before a breakfast session begins.

Goodrich encouraged the public to take this opportunity to meet with their legislators, saying "We strongly encourage any students interested in politics and community members who have questions to please attend."