Gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist visits Blackfoot

Idaho gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist met with Blackfoot residents at the Blackfoot Public Library on Friday afternoon.Idaho gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist answers a question at the Blackfoot Public Library on Friday afternoon during a campaign stop there.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Friday, October 13, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Idaho gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist met with people at the Blackfoot Public Library on Friday to introduce himself and his platform. He also took questions. The questions centered on health care and education.
When asked, Ahlquist said, "I'm am 100 percent against the legalization of marijuana."
He received a round of applause for that answer.
For the complete story, see it in the Saturday, Oct. 14, edition of the Morning News.

