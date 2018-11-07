Guests enjoy Archives Open House

Former Bingham County Commissioner Wayne Brower examines a photo during the Open House at the Bingham County Historical Society Archives on Wednesday evening. The home which houses the Archives is 100-years-old this year. The Archives is located at 121 N. Shilling Ave. in Blackfoot. Examining some of the newspapers that are downstairs in the Bingham County Historical Society Archives are Barbara Wiser and Sylvia Wood on Wednesday evening at the Archives Open House. The home which houses the Archives is 100-years-old this year. The Archives is located at 121 N. Shilling Ave. in Blackfoot. Museum Director Brenda Orgill of the Bingham County Historical Society Museum holds one of the dolls in the Museum's collection on Wednesday evening. Come celebrate from Monday, Dec. 10, through Saturday, Dec. 15, at the museum. No admission is charged. The museum is located at 190 N. Shilling in Blackfoot.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Many guests attended the Open House at the Bingham County Historical Society Archives on Wednesday evening in Blackfoot. The Historical Museum was also open to receive guests.
"I remember running on those love wooden floors upstairs when I was little," one lady said.
Come celebrate Christmas at the Bingham County Historical Museum, 190 N. Shilling in Blackfoot, from Monday, Dec. 10, through Saturday, Dec. 15. The museum will be festooned with Christmas finery from decades past.
No admission is charged.

