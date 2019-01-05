Harrison named January Career Path Intern

Kelsee Harrison, a junior from Firth, was named the Career Path Intern at Idaho State University (ISU) for the month of January. She was nominated by the ISU College of Education.

"Each college nominates a student for the Career Path Intern recognition for each month," Harrison said. "I was recognized during the month of January. I was given a certificate, some ISU swag and $20 for Chartwells which is the food service at the university. For a struggling college student, it was great."

Harrison is working towards a bachelor's degree in secondary education with an emphasis in business technology. She has been a Career Path Intern since last June where she works as a social media and marketing intern at the ISU College of Education. She has been able to promote the College of Education through marketing campaigns, creation of promotional material and daily management of the College of Education's social media accounts.