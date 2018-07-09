Harrison wins seat on United States WorldSkills team

Ethan Harrison, age 18, has won a seat on the WorldSkills USA team at the SkillsUSA nationals held June 27-28 in Louisville, Ky. In a one-on-one competition with the other cabinet-making finalist, the Blackfoot resident prevailed in a two-day long test of his woodcraft skills. As a member of the WorldSkills USA team, he will be traveling to Russia in August 2019 to compete against other young craftsmen from around the world. He will spend the next year preparing for the international competition.

The WorldSkills International is a multi-country organization of which the SkillsUSA program is a part. SkillsUSA is a non-profit which was founded in 1965 to promote the acquisition and honing of job-level skills in secondary and collegiate institutions. They are endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education and sponsor skills competitions at the local, state and national levels. Blackfoot High School is a regular participant in the SkillsUSA program.

Harrison graduated last month from Blackfoot High School. He was one of only seven who received "scholastic honors." As a junior, Harrison won a gold medal for cabinetmaking at the state-level SkillsUSA competition and a silver medal at the national 2017 competition in Louisville, Kentucky.

Because of that achievement, he was one of six students around the country who were offered the opportunity to compete for a seat on the 2019 WorldSkills team representing the United States.

Read the entire story in the July 10 edition of the Morning News.