Harry James band to play at Fort Hall dance Saturday

FORT HALL — The Harry James Orchestra, led by Fred Radke, will grace the stage of the Chief Events Center at the Sho-Ban Resort & Hotel at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 with a full menu of wonderful and nostalgic dance music, jazz, swing and be-bop.

From the resort’s website: ”We invite you out to a great night of music and dancing. Dust off those old dance shoes, dress up in a fancy suit or gown. Don’t sit back and watch, make your way out to the dance floor.

Need a refresher course on some dance moves? The Shoshone-Bannock Hotel & Event Center is holding free beginning level ballroom dance classes on Thursday, Dece. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel & Event Center at (208) 238-4800.”

Harry Haag James was born in 1916 in Albany, Georgia. He learned the trumpet from his father, a circus bandleader who instilled a strict practice schedule for the young man.

James decided to pursue a professional career in music after winning a state high-school trumpet competition.

Harry began to perform with several dance bands, including that of Ben Pollack’s popular group.

The flawless, technically outstanding trumpeter played for several years with the Benny Goodman Band before forming his own band in 1939 with a gifted, but little-known vocalist, Frank Sinatra.

During the golden era of the big bands, Harry recorded a number of hits, including chart-toppers such as “I’ve Heard That Song Before,” from the motion picture “Youth on Parade” (1942), “You Made Me Love You” (1941), the number-one instrumental hit “Sleepy Lagoon” (1942), “I Had the Craziest Dream” (1943), “You’ll Never Know” and his theme song, “Ciribiribin.”

His band helped launch the careers of many pop music stars of the World War II era, including Sinatra and Helen Forrest.

Some also know Harry as the husband of American film star Betty Grable.

Already a celebrity, James’ marriage to Grable in 1943 cemented his status as one of the most famous American personalities of his generation.

James toured with his band until his death in 1983, being called one of the consummate jazz trumpeters of his generation,rivaling Dizzie Gillespie and Miles Davis, among others.

Now the band is directed by its former lead trumpet, the enormously talented and irrepressible Fred Radke, the James band is still packing them into concert halls around the globe nearly nine months a year, sustaining the music that made James and others of the era household names and heroes to every young American, the rock stars of a generation that sorely needed the lift beset as it was by depression and war.

“I had played with Harry’s band, in fact, I saw him on TV when I young and decided right then and there I wanted to play the trumpet,” Radke said in an exclusive interview.

“Harry was an amazing talent, but he was more than that, he was like Hollywood royalty. His marriage to Betty Grable made him one of the most famous people in the country, even the world.”

