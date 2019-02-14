Have newspapers changed?

News reporting has been around since the 1500s and was used as it is today: to inform the masses. Depending on the location where the news is collected and distributed from, it can affect the how local the content is. In Bingham County, two of the first newspapers included The Blackfoot News from 1891-1902 and The Blackfoot Optimist, which was published during 1907-1918.

Courtesy photos - Idaho State Historical Society