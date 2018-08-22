Help this southeastern Idaho playground!

Laura Mecham Lind moved moved from Blackfoot to Soda Springs four years ago. After being there for a couple of years, she realized that her new town did not have a playground that was disability accessible in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

"After living in Soda for 2 years I saw a need for an ADA accessible playground, so together with a group of moms I co-founded a non-profit organization called the Friends of the Soda Springs City Park (FSSCP)," Lind said in an email sent to the Morning News. "Our mission is to build an ADA accessible playground and splash pad in order to increase active outdoor play for all ages and abilities."

Grant Competition

It took two years of fundraising but the playground saw construction this summer.

To help with the costs, the FSSCP submitted an application to the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant Program. Their application was one of 200 out of 2,000 entered chosen by State Farm as a finalist.

Vote for their grant

Out of the 200 finalists, 40 will receive $25,000 grants. The way the final 40 will be picked is through votes by visitors to the grant competition website.

The Soda Springs playground grant application is the only one eligible for votes in all of Idaho.

Voting started on August 15th and will close on Friday, August 24th at 9:59 p.m. MST.

The FSSCP grant is currently in 103rd place. Lind is hoping to reach out to everyone they can reach in Idaho to vote for their grant application.

Lind stated that: "I am hoping that all of Idaho will rally around and help us win this grant! It is harder for Idaho and in particular southeaster Idaho to win national grants because we have a smaller population but with everyone's support we have a chance!"

How to vote

Voting is simple. Go to the State Farm Neighborhood Assist ® 2018 website at www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2012635 and register to vote. Once registered, simply vote for the "Caribou Community playground." Votes can be made daily up until the Friday deadline.