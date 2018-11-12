Helping Santa's Helpers

Cpl. Randy Wiersman of the Blackfoot City Police watches as Kandra Jones sorts her tickets at Rupe’s. People from the community, the staff at Rupe’s and law enforcement raised money for Santa’s Helpers on Friday evening.County 911 Dispatch Supervisor Erin Hidalgo and Sgt. Todd Howell of the Bingham County Sheriff’s office were at Rupe’s Friday night to assist help raise funds for Santa’s Helpers.Morgan Worthington is preparing an order at Rupe’s on Friday evening. Sgt. Todd Howell of the Bingham County Sheriff’s office was assisting as needed to help raise funds for Santa’s Helpers.  
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Monday, November 12, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Law enforcement filled drinks and delivered orders to the customers on Friday at Rupe’s to raise funds for Santa’s Helpers.
Come early December, students who have registered with Santa’s Helpers will be given a ride in a law enforcement vehicle, with lights flashing, to Walmart to let them shop for their families.
“We can only handle about 50-60 kids for shopping because of the size of our staff,” organizer Erin Hidalgo said. (She is Bingham County’s 911 Dispatch Supervisor.)
She continued, “We still have non-shopper applications available at the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) officer. We can handle another hundred families through this program.
“People fill out the form and what they need or want,” Hidalgo said. “Officers will deliver Christmas presents at their homes.”
SEICAA is located at 206 S. Spruce St. in Blackfoot. The phone number is (208) 785-1583.

Category: