Helping Santa's Helpers

Law enforcement filled drinks and delivered orders to the customers on Friday at Rupe’s to raise funds for Santa’s Helpers.

Come early December, students who have registered with Santa’s Helpers will be given a ride in a law enforcement vehicle, with lights flashing, to Walmart to let them shop for their families.

“We can only handle about 50-60 kids for shopping because of the size of our staff,” organizer Erin Hidalgo said. (She is Bingham County’s 911 Dispatch Supervisor.)

She continued, “We still have non-shopper applications available at the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) officer. We can handle another hundred families through this program.

“People fill out the form and what they need or want,” Hidalgo said. “Officers will deliver Christmas presents at their homes.”

SEICAA is located at 206 S. Spruce St. in Blackfoot. The phone number is (208) 785-1583.