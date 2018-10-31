High Country Conference names All Conference Soccer Team
By:
FRED DAVIS
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
The High Country Conference has released it's Boy's Soccer All Conference Team and five Blackfoot Broncos players were named to the team in one capacity or another. Led by senior Brad Cook, a first team selection, the team also included Nick Quezada, Frankie Garcia, Julian Cuevas and Ivan Zamora. Please read all about the team and the Blackfoot selections in the Wednesday edition of the Morning News.
