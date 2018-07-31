High School Directors take on Broadway

Drama teachers from Blackfoot and Snake River High Schools attended workshops in New York City during the week of July 16- 22 to learn some tips about musical theater.

Sharon Hoge, drama teacher at Blackfoot High School, and Jana McBride, drama teachers at Snake River High School, traveled to the Big City to attend the Broadway Theater Teachers Workshop.

“In our workshop were people from California, Idaho, Canada and Australia,” Hoge said. “There was lots of opportunity for networking.”

“It was an intense, exhilarating experience; it was a blast,” Hoge said. “Jana and I traveled to New York a couple days before the workshop started so we could attend some Broadway musicals. We attended seven shows in five days. Four of the shows were with the workshop.”McBride said, “It was a dream. I really had a great experience.”

She added, “We went early because we wanted to see other Broadway musicals—like ‘Hamilton.’ We stood in the cancellation line for three hours--in the rain--to get tickets.”

“It was so worth it.” We were able to get $1,500 tickets for $229. The seats were great. We were in the sixth row, in the center.”