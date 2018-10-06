The history of the Blackfoot sugar factory site.
By:
Catie Clark
Saturday, October 6, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
Today it's a large empty barren patch of leveled dirt along the west side of Highway 91 across from the city cemetery. It wasn't always empty. Until just a few years ago, the original Blackfoot sugar factory and ancillary buildings lived on that ground. As to why there was a sugar factory here actually draws on history that began in the middle of the 18th century.
Read the entire story in the Saturday edition of the Morning News.
Category: