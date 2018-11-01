The Home Depot helps Blackfoot American Legion

Employees of The Home Depot stores in Idaho Falls and Pocatello volunteered to help beautify American Legion Post 23 in Blackfoot on Thursday. Organizing the effort at the American Legion Post in Blackfoot are from left: Josh Passey, Team Captain; Bill Brown of Home Depot 1807 in Pocatello; Pam Bradley of Home Depot 1802 in Idaho Falls; Brad Landon, General Manager, Pocatello; and Ron Tapia, American Legion Post 23 Service Officer. Lacing the fence together are Home Depot volunteers. Materials and manpower were contributed by through a grant financed by The Home Depot Foundation.
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

The Home Depot Foundation has partnered with the American Legion to complete enhancements at Stewart Hoover American Legion Post 23. More than 20 members of Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate-led volunteer force will complete the work on their day off.
Associates from both Idaho Falls and Pocatello volunteered their time to be part of this project.
The Home Depot Foundation awarded the American Legion Post 23 a grant for $15,250 to help enhance the grounds of the American Legion in Blackfoot.
Through this grant, The Home Depot provided materials, supplies, manpower and food for this project. The American Legion received a new lawn tractor, gas-powered weed eater, bagger for the lawn mower and a cart.
Blackfoot American Legion Service Office Ron Tapia applied for a grant from The Home Depot in September. It was approved Oct. 16 and materials and manpower were on site Nov. 1.
