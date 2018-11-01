The Home Depot helps Blackfoot American Legion

The Home Depot Foundation has partnered with the American Legion to complete enhancements at Stewart Hoover American Legion Post 23. More than 20 members of Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate-led volunteer force will complete the work on their day off.

Associates from both Idaho Falls and Pocatello volunteered their time to be part of this project.

The Home Depot Foundation awarded the American Legion Post 23 a grant for $15,250 to help enhance the grounds of the American Legion in Blackfoot.

Through this grant, The Home Depot provided materials, supplies, manpower and food for this project. The American Legion received a new lawn tractor, gas-powered weed eater, bagger for the lawn mower and a cart.

Blackfoot American Legion Service Office Ron Tapia applied for a grant from The Home Depot in September. It was approved Oct. 16 and materials and manpower were on site Nov. 1.

