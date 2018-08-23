'Home on the Range' displayed at EISF

Collecting graniteware (camping cookware) is a passion of Jonell Cummings of Blackfoot. She has been collecting graniteware for 34 years.

"I like antiques but I am more partial to graniteware than most other antiques," she said. "I pick it up wherever I can find it—at antique sales, yard sales, Deseret Industries and in Montana."

This kitchen ware came in a variety of colors and patterns, including chicken wire, white that was used in doctors' offices and hospital, green, black, red, purple and a variety of colors of speckle, mottled or marbled ware.

