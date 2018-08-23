'Home on the Range' displayed at EISF

Jonell Cummings has been collecting graniteware for 34 years. Part of her collection will be featured in the Antiques Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. The Antiques Building is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 24 and 25, to receive antiques that will be displayed at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Jonell Cummings' graniteware collection will be on display in the Antiques Building throughout the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Her granddaughter, Mikaela Cummings, sits among the wares. Ten-year-old Kael Cummings holds a graniteware vessel that reads: 3rd floor for straining urine only. Part of Jonell Cummings' graniteware collection will be on display in the Antiques Building during the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Six-year-old Mikaela Cummings shows off the graniteware cup that her grandmother, Jonell Cummings, brought to the fair to display in the Antiques Building. 'The cup came from Europe and was probably used to advertise a coffee shop,' Jonell said.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Collecting graniteware (camping cookware) is a passion of Jonell Cummings of Blackfoot. She has been collecting graniteware for 34 years.
"I like antiques but I am more partial to graniteware than most other antiques," she said. "I pick it up wherever I can find it—at antique sales, yard sales, Deseret Industries and in Montana."
This kitchen ware came in a variety of colors and patterns, including chicken wire, white that was used in doctors' offices and hospital, green, black, red, purple and a variety of colors of speckle, mottled or marbled ware.
To read the full story, see it in the Friday, Aug. 24, edition of the Morning News.

