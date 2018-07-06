Homicide in Aberdeen

The Aberdeen police department responded to a call from an unnamed party southwest of town just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night, to an address at 2202 S 3200 W.

When officers from Aberdeen and the county sheriff's office arrived, they found Bettilee Ruff, 62, shot dead inside a half-brick ranch-style home surrounded by trees and farm fields.

According to the press release issued Friday Morning by the Bingham County Sheriff: "Sheriff’s Deputies contacted Eugene R. Ruff, age 63, and it was determined that he had killed his wife."

Preliminary bail for Ruff was set at $1 million at a first felony appearance in court Friday afternoon. A preliminary hearing for Ruff is scheduled for July 19.

