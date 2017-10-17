Hurst and Smith lead Lady Broncos

BLACKFOOT - The Lady Broncos have found a pair of young ladies who are leading a charge for the girls cross country team in Blackfoot. A lot of people have heard of Abby Hurst, a state qualifier a year ago, and the lone senior on the squad this year.

Hurst has taken the torch handed down by multiple state champion Michelle Pratt and run with it. She has been the top finishers in all of the Broncos' meets this year, and has taken down a couple of top honors in the process.

Right on Hurst's heels is a freshman who is making a name for herself as well. Tenleigh Smith has been pushing Hurst and the two of them have made themselves known and feared as top competitors in the area. Not to be outdone, but the girls chasing the top two Broncos runners are all underclassmen.

