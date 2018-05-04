ICCU donates to Patriot Field

Officials of Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) donated $20,000 on Thursday that will be used for the statue that will be placed at Patriot Field.

"This is a great way for the Idaho Central Credit Union to give back," CEO of ICCU Kent Oram said. "We love Blackfoot."

He added, "I was raised in Blackfoot. When this was a baseball field, I hit a home run from the corner of the this part. About where the statue will be placed, I was hit in the face by a ball. My mom was concerned; my dad said, 'You should have used both hands.'"

"Both my father and father-in-law were veterans," Oram said. "My dad was Ellis Oram who was the general manager of Blackfoot Motors for 40 years. My father-in-law was Eugene Talbot."

Bingham County Commission Chair Ladd Carter said, "I am overwhelmed with the generosity of the community, the citizens who live here and the veterans who served and made it possible for us to live in this land."

