ICCU ribbon cutting on Wednesday

The reception area of the Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) was filled with people who came to celebrate the opening of the new location at 498 N. Meridian in Blackfoot.

"I started at the credit union when I was 6," Blackfoot Branch Manager Roger Stott. "In 2003, I started working for ICCU and was five years in Pocatello. I've been in Blackfoot for 10 years. We have financed farm implements and have designed the credit union's floor to look like a farm; it's been a fun project."

Corey Dahle, ICCU Chief Experience Officer, said: "The first ICCU Blackfoot branch was started in June 1983. Two credit unions joined together. The credit unions were Bingham County Employees and Spudco."

He continued, "Today there are 1,200 team members with 36 branches throughout the state, with $4 billion in assets. We have over 325,000 members. We help one member at a time to help them achieve their financial dream."

"We participate in 800 community events take place across the state this year," Dahle said.

