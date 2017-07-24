Idaho Falls Chukars have a lot of work to do

IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho Falls Chukars have been struggling all season long and that is not even a poorly kept secret. The Chukars are currently in last place, some nine games out of first in the Southern division of the Pioneer League and have already been eliminated from contention in the first half of play in the league's two half style of play, with five games remaining until the mid point of the season.

The fact that there are only two teams in the league with winning records is not much consolation to the Chukars because if you don't win, it doesn't help you make the playoffs.

