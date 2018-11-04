Idaho Falls McDonald's robber arrested in Bingham County

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Charles Nelson Beasley, age 50, for the Idaho Falls robbery of a McDonald's restaurant on Saturday afternoon at an undisclosed location in Bingham County.

The robbery was reported to the IFPD at 8:17 a.m. Saturday morning at the McDonald's on 17th Street by the Albertson and Sam's Club, just east of Holmes Avenue.

