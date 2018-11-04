Idaho Falls McDonald's robber arrested in Bingham County

The McDonald's restaurant in 17th Street in Idaho Falls was robbed on Saturday morning by a suspect who was arrested in Bingham County on Saturday afternoon.
Catie Clark
Sunday, November 4, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Charles Nelson Beasley, age 50, for the Idaho Falls robbery of a McDonald's restaurant on Saturday afternoon at an undisclosed location in Bingham County.
The robbery was reported to the IFPD at 8:17 a.m. Saturday morning at the McDonald's on 17th Street by the Albertson and Sam's Club, just east of Holmes Avenue.
