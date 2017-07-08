Idaho fire danger level raised to high

The Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho Falls District has increased eastern Idaho’s fire warning level to high fire danger, citing weather and dry conditions.

“There is an abundance of grass across eastern Idaho thanks to the cool, wet spring,” Joel Gosswiller, fire management officer for the Idaho Falls District, said in a news release. “After a month of hot, dry weather, with minimal precipitation, fuels are primed to ignite in the lowlands.”

The increased threat level comes after several fires were reported to have been started by fireworks, including the Menan Butte fire that consumed 238 acres. An Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center news release said it would take years to rehabilitate the damage.

“What’s disappointing is there’s a 240-acre burn scar and people are still taking their fireworks out there,” said Kelsey Griffee, the fire information and education specialist for the BLM’s Idaho Falls District. State law prohibits the use of fireworks on BLM and U.S. Forest Service land. Fireworks are banned statewide after midnight July 5.

Griffee said there have been five fires caused by fireworks on BLM land, burning just under 300 acres. No injuries or damage to structures have resulted from the fires. An average of 56 fires are caused by fireworks each year in eastern Idaho, Griffee said.

The fire danger level is based on the precipitation, humidity and burn fuel such as grass. The Caribou-Targhee National Forest remains at a moderate fire danger level, but the BLM warns fire prevention should still be a concern on forest land.

The BLM listed some tips to prevent fires from starting accidentally.

For road travel, the BLM encourages drivers to keep their tires inflated, grease the wheel bearings, tie up trailer safety chains, and avoid driving and parking on tall grass.

Campers should bring a shovel and bucket, and have water nearby. Campfires should be completely out and cooled before leaving.

Target shooters should avoid areas with dry grass and rocks and always have water and a fire extinguisher ready. Incendiary, steel core and tracer ammunition along with explosive material are prohibited on BLM land between May 1 and Oct. 20.