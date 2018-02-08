Idaho natives take part in 2018 Winter Olympics

Hailey native Chase Josey was named to the U.S. men’s halfpipe team Tuesday, and Idaho Falls native Jessika Jenson will compete in two events in her second Olympics: women’s slopestyle and big air. Other Idaho athletes scheduled to compete for the U.S. are former Boise State track athlete Nick Cunningham (bobsled), former Idaho track athlete Sam Michener (bobsled) and Sun Valley resident Hilary Knight (women’s hockey).