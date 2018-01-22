Idaho Star Card deadline extended until 2020

The deadline has been extended for obtaining an Idaho star card. After the deadline, a star card driver's license or ID card will be required to travel on airlines or enter any federal facility. The new deadline has been pushed back to 2020.

An Idaho star card is a new version of a driver's license or state ID card that meets new federal standards for identify verification. These new verification standards were created by Congress through the REAL ID Act in 2005. The intent of this act was to established uniform identification standards for driver's licenses and ID cards for all states. The objective for the new standards was to streamline identity checking for TSA at airports and for security personnel at federal facilities. The REAL ID Act wanted national compliance from state governments by 2008. Several western states including Idaho, Washington and Oregon protested the legislation, complaining of federal intrusion into states rights and excessive intrusion into citizen privacy.

In 2007, the Idaho legislature had prohibited the transportation department from implementing requirements of the REAL ID. Despite the prohibition, the transportation department had successfully filed for extensions of the implementation deadline multiple times, ensuring that workers at the Idaho National Lab and Mountain View AFB could get to work.

In 2015, the federal government began to call the bluff of states like Washington and Idaho by turning away people trying to enter military bases and national labs. Caving into pressure from local businesses and groups like the U. S. Chamber of Commerce, Idaho made the decision to fully comply with the REAL ID in March 2016.

The most recent deadline for Idaho to meet the REAL ID standard was January 22, 2018; however, Idaho obtained an extension of this deadline from Homeland Security because of its efforts to now comply with the REAL ID standards. The extended deadline for Idaho driver's license and ID card holders is now Oct. 1, 2020.

Beginning on Oct. 1, 2020, anyone from Idaho wanting to fly on a commercial flight or enter a federal facility will need a driver's license or state ID card that meets the standards of the federal REAL ID Act. Idaho's version of driver's licenses and ID cards that meet the new standards are called star cards and have a gold star in the upper right hand corner. The star indicates that the card holder has verified his or her identity, residence and citizenship with the state.

Idaho started accepting applications for star cards at the beginning of January. Anyone can convert their driver's license or state ID card into the star card version at the driver's license office in the Bingham County Courthouse.

The documents needed for the star card application include a photo ID and proof of citizenship to establish identity, a social security card or equivalent, and two documents like utility or tax bills to verify your Idaho residence. The state has created an easy-to-use tool at the "add-the-star" website, which explains the documentation required to get a star card. The website address is http://itd.idaho.gov/StarCard/add-the-star-tool-01.html. Paula Hulse at the driver's license office in the courthouse said: "use the add-the-star tool at the star card website — it makes it easy."

The fee for a star card is either $15, or the same as the driver's license or ID card renewal fee if the star card applicant is eligible to renew.

A star card driver's license or state ID is not mandatory. Anyone who does not need to fly commercially or enter a federal facility does not need a star card. After Oct. 1, 2020, anyone without a star card can use an alternative identification like a passport or passport card in addition to a non-star card version of a driver's license or ID card. A complete list of acceptable alternative forms of identification can be found at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.