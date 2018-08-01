Idaho's Jerry Kramer to join NFL's Hall of Fame on Saturday

Jerry Kramer is one of the most recognized sports names in the State of Idaho and has been for many years. Born in January of 1936 in the eastern Montana town of Jordan, Kramer and his family move to Northern Utah and eventually migrated to northern Idaho and the town of Sandpoint.

Following his graduation from Sandpoint High School, Kramer was enticed to accept a scholarship to play football for the new coach at the University of Idaho, Skip Stahley. During that era, the University of Idaho was a member of the Pacific Coast Conference, the forerunner to the Pac-12 of today.

