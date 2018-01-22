I.F. Police: Stay off the roads

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Police

IFPD advises drivers to stay off roads, reports over 15 accidents in past hour

Due to black ice, IFPD advises drivers to drive only if absolutely necessary and to use extreme caution when driving.

Between the hours of 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today, Idaho Falls Police have responded to more than 15 vehicle accidents.

Very slick roads have caused two 6-car pile-ups and several other accidents in the city this evening.

Police are advising drivers to use extreme caution if they must drive and to stay off the roads entirely if possible.

For urgent updates and traffic information, be sure to follow the Idaho Falls Police Department on Twitter @IFPD1.